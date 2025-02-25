Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old injured by car in Stratford

AN 11-year-old boy suffered leg injuries after being hit by a car in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police said it was understood a white Peugeot 208 saloon hit the child on Alcester Road at around 8.20am on Monday, 3rd February.

In a statement, the police said this morning (25th February) that the child suffered leg injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.

The statement added: “We’re keen to speak with anyone who hasn’t already come forward, who saw the collision, or who has information that can help with the ongoing investigation.

“Equally if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, we’d like to hear from you.

“Please report it online or contact us on 101 asking to speak with PC Dave Mulhall and quoting incident number 63 of 3rd February.”