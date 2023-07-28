A DOG walker feared she would be abducted by aliens when an eerie flashing light raced towards her at high-speed last Friday.

Maria Hemming says she saw a UFO moving in an erratic pattern over a field next to Stratford’s Recreation Ground when she and her son Daniel, aged 24, walked the family dog next to the recently installed children’s playground close to the Tramway path on Shipston Road.

The time was 10pm and for a whole minute or two the object in the sky emitted a mix of green, orange and red lights but made no noise before heading toward Maria, Daniel and their English bulldog, Lluvia.