Appeal for return of wedding and engagement rings stolen in Wellesbourne

A WOMAN is appealing for her wedding and engagement rings back after they were stolen in Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for information about the theft after the jewellery, which was in a rucksack, was stolen from a car on Friday (10th June).

A red Ford Fiesta was parked up on Kineton Road when someone stole the rucksack from the back of the vehicle between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

The bag contained a purse with bank cards and three unique rings: a plain gold wedding band, a gold engagement ring with one diamond and a gold eternity ring with three diamonds.

Police said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re asking for the public’s help to reunite the victim with her rings, which interlink together and are of huge sentimental value to the victim as they were a gift from her husband.

“If anyone is offered these rings for sale, or sees them for sale, or knows of their location, please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 23/24297/22 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.