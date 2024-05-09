Escape Arts have appealed in help finding a lovingly knitted topper missing from opposite Stratford Town Hall.

Created under the In Stitches project, the topper was located atop a postbox on the corner of the High Street and Sheep Street.

“This lovely topper was created by Liz Bliss and the base crocheted by Gill Cleeve,” said Escape Arts. “These are incredibly hard work to make and enjoyed by so many people. If anyone 'finds' it please could you pop it Stratford-upon-Avon Town Hall between 9.30-4.30pm, Mon-Fri. Or if you loved it so much you 'borrowed' it, please can you return. Such a shame as this doesn't happen in our neighbouring towns.”