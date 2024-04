FORTY years ago this month the NFU Mutual’s new head office opened in Tiddington.

NFU Mutual head office.

It was April 1984 when staff moved into the £10,250,000 building which was officially opened by HRH Princess Anne in June that year.

Princess Anne opened the head office in June 1984.

The princess later visited in 1991, landing her helicopter on the sports grounds behind HQ and again in 2006 to reopen the building following some refurbishment.