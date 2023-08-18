POLICE are appealing for information following a robbery in Clifford Chambers on Sunday 13th August.

At some time between 6.25pm and 6.40pm a woman in her 20s was out on her bike when four males in a blue estate car stopped in front of her.

Two of the males got out of the car, pulled her off the bike, assaulted her and stole her phone.

PC Becky Davies said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim. If you were in the area and saw this incident or captured any footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, let us know and we will take action.”

To provide information please go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 282 of 13 August 2023. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.