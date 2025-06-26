Appeal for hit-and-run witnesses after Stratford incident left woman in hospital

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage relating to a hit-and-run incident in Stratford last week.

At around 8.45am on Monday 16th June, the driver of a silver pick-up style vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian on Milcote Road.

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a collision near Stratford last week.

Warwickshire Police appeal

“The pedestrian – a woman in her 60s – was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

“If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage in the area at this time, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 1606470.”