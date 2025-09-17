Herald reader Diane Wells appeals for information on a curious Stratford road sign she bought while in Somerset
Herald reader Diane Wells has appealed for information on a curious road sign she bought while in Somerset.
The Stratford resident said: “I discovered it propped up against the wall, in an antique shop in Frome. Recognising the characters, the location and the faint lettering ‘The Royal Label Factory’, I had to buy it. I remembered learning about the importance of the signs made in this factory when I was at Stratford Primary School. Now, I have brought this interesting piece of history back home.
“I know the history of The Royal Label Factory is described in Martin Kenny’s article, ‘How signmakers in Victorian Stratford left a castiron mark.’ in ‘Much ado about Warwickshire’. But I would very much like to know why it was made. Did it mark a specific anniversary? And who at The Royal Label Factory was the creator?
Can anyone help?”
Anyone with information can comment on the story or email news@stratford-herald.com.