Herald reader Diane Wells has appealed for information on a curious road sign she bought while in Somerset.

The Stratford resident said: “I discovered it propped up against the wall, in an antique shop in Frome. Recognising the characters, the location and the faint lettering ‘The Royal Label Factory’, I had to buy it. I remembered learning about the importance of the signs made in this factory when I was at Stratford Primary School. Now, I have brought this interesting piece of history back home.

Searching for answers about Stratford sign

“I know the history of The Royal Label Factory is described in Martin Kenny’s article, ‘How signmakers in Victorian Stratford left a castiron mark.’ in ‘Much ado about Warwickshire’. But I would very much like to know why it was made. Did it mark a specific anniversary? And who at The Royal Label Factory was the creator?

Can anyone help?”

Anyone with information can comment on the story or email news@stratford-herald.com.



