Appeal for help locating missing Stratford man

POLICE have appealed for help locating Darren Gilbert, who was reported missing from his home in Stratford on Saturday night (21st May).

The 54-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with brown hair and is thought to have been wearing a blue or black coat with a hood and jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Both his family and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has information, who has seen Darren or thinks they know where he might be can call police on 101.