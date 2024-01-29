Appeal for help after man found dead in car on M40 in Warwickshire

A MAN was found dead in car on the hard shoulder of the M40.

Warwickshire Police, who are appealing for witnesses, said it is believed the man had suffered a medical incident.

The black Honda Civic stopped on the motorway, southbound between junctions 15 and 16, at about 10.30am on Monday, 22nd January.

Officers attended and found the man was dead.

The force said: “This is believed to have been following a medical episode and is not being treated as suspicious.

“We are looking to determine what happened before the car pulled up on the hard shoulder.

“If you saw a black Honda Civic near, or were travelling down, the M40 southbound in the preceding hours to 10.30am that day, particularly if you have a dashcam or any other footage that could help, contact us citing incident 109 of 22nd January.”

Contact police by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.