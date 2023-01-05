Appeal for dog owner to come forward after woman bitten in Henley

POLICE are appealing for a dog owner to contact them after a woman was bitten and needed hospital treatment.

Warwickshire Police said a border collie-type dog ran out of a shop in Henley and towards a woman walking her own dog.

The woman was bitten and required hospital treatment for her injuries following the incident which happened on Tuesday, 13th December, at about 8.25pm.

PC Stuart Mucklow said: “We understand that the owner of the border collie-type dog did reportedly stop to check on the victim and attempt to give her details, but the victim was distressed and left the scene quickly.

“I would now ask that the dog’s owner please get in touch with us directly so we can resolve the matter quickly.”

The collie’s owner was described as white, in her 20s, with blonde hair and was wearing a brown jacket.

Call police on 101 citing crime reference 23/53928/22 of 13th December.