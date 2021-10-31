Appeal following violent disorder near Southam

Police are appealing for information following an incident of violent disorder involving three men outside Dallas Burston Polo Club on the A425 near Southam.

At 11.18am on Saturday, officers responded to a report of the men, who were armed with weapons, threatening and assaulting each other.

One of the men suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (47776363)

Another man was taken to hospital with minor cuts.

Three men has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police believe there were quite a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident and they may have information or dash-cam footage that is vital to the investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 156 of 30 October 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.