Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was tripped over and threatened with a knife in Kineton last night (Monday 8th March).

Police (45005159)

At around 9.25pm, the 20-year-old victim out for a walk on Lighthorne Road when two Asian males got out a black BMW X5.

He was than reported to have been tripped up, knocking his head, before being threatened with a knife.

As another vehicle drove down the street the two men returned to their car and left the scene.

Any information can be given by calling Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0379 of 8 March 2021.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.