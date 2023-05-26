Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Moreton-in-Marsh last weekend.

The victim had been sat inside his stationary vehicle parked on High Street at around 5.40pm on Sunday (21 May) when he was approached by an unknown man in another car who appeared to be in an aggressive mood.

Gloucestershire Police appeal

The unknown man, who was driving a blue Audi A4, stopped his car, made a comment towards the victim and got out before punching the victim in the face.

A struggle ensued in which both men fell onto another car which was parked up at the time. The offender then got back into his Audi and drove off.

The victim sustained a number of facial and hand injuries as a result of the incident however he did not require medical treatment.

A number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and officers are asking them to come forward as they may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.

As well as this, officers would like to hear from anyone who was present and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone or have dashcam/CCTV footage.

Information can be submitted to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 407 of 21 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/