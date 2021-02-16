Appeal after cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Stratford

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist in Stratford.

Warwickshire police said the incident happened on the Alcester Road, close to Morrisons supermarket, at about 7pm on Saturday, 6th February.

The cyclist was on the roundabout near the superstore when he was hit from behind by a car, the police said. The cyclist came off his bike and went onto the car windscreen.

They added that the driver initially stopped but then drove off towards the town centre.

The cyclist was taken to Warwick Hospital by his family to be checked over and was treated for two fractures to his right arm and injuries to his left hand and wrist.

Officers investigating the collision are checking CCTV footage and appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident 365 of 6 February 2021.