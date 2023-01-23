POLICE are trying to trace a man suspected of filming two young girls in the changing room of a shop in Leamington.

The incident happened at 2.15pm on Saturday (21st January) at H&M in Leamington’s Parade.

Warwickshire Police said a member of H&M staff challenged a man after she was concerned he was filming the girls.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (62007754)

The man fled the scene.

Detective Constable Simon Harvey from Leamington CID said: “This was a concerning incident and we are working to identify the man responsible. Staff at the store acted promptly to confront the man and contact police; they are now helping with our enquiries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 170 of 21st January 2023.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.