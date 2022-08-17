Apology after pipe spills raw sewage over Stratford road
Published: 06:50, 17 August 2022
RESIDENTS is part of St Mary’s Road, Stratford, were left with a foul smell after contractors working on a collapsed sewage pipe spilt raw sewage over the road.
While Severn Trent said it would send a team to clean the mess, the incident happened on Thursday (11th August) and was left over the weekend.
Work, which had been taking place on a sewer in Blackthorn Road, was schedule to take three weeks but continued for two months, said St Mary’s Road resident Bob Davies.