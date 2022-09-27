A 90-YEAR-OLD south Warwickshire man with an amputated leg had to wait seven and a half hours for an ambulance after suffering a fall in his kitchen.

John Ruff, from Lower Quinton, spent the entire time on a cold kitchen floor while neighbours cared for him. At one point they removed his false leg because of the discomfort it was causing.

His fall occurred at 7.30pm on Thursday, 15th September. The ambulance crew arrived at 3am on the Friday morning (16th September).