Apologies are not enough – parent wants Warwickshire councillors sacked over SEND comments

APOLOGIES from three councillors who sparked outrage over their comments about special needs children have been branded an empty gesture – with a plea for them to be sacked and not allowed to resign.

The comments made by the three Conservative county councillors – Jeff Morgan, Brian Hammersley and Clare Golby – at a scrutiny meeting looking at special needs education, have caused widespread upset and among families across Warwickshire and beyond.

Their remarks – set out on page 3 – included suggestions that some children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) might just need “some strict form of correction”; whether there was “something in the water” to explain a rise in children needing support – and whether parents are swapping tips on social media on how to get their children diagnosed.