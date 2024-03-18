Apartments and rooftop garden planned above Stratford shopping arcade

A DRAMATIC plan has been unveiled to create 19 new homes in the heart of Stratford with a rooftop winter garden as the centrepiece – though police are worried one aspect of the design will not help their fight against antisocial behaviour.

The vision now with the district council and awaiting a decision, is for 18 apartments to be built on two floors above the Bard’s Walk shopping centre – with the ground floor staying for retail.

The final home would be in Meer Street, filling in part of the gap originally opened up as an access to the service yard behind the existing development.