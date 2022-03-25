Apartments and houses planned for former Warwickshire College site

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A Grade II-listed building in Henley could be given a new lease of life as apartments.

After periods spent as a private asylum, a school and later Warwickshire College, Arden House, could be converted into 15 apartments, in a redevelopment that would also see a block of 39 retirement apartments and 19 family homes built on the site.

The application, submitted by Lifestory developers to Stratford District Council, would see the demolition of the Warwickshire College buildings that were extended onto the original Arden House, which itself will be refurbished and converted into apartments.

Neighbour notifications were sent last Wednesday (16th March), and residents have until 6th April to make their comments to the district council regarding the application.

The building has undergone a series of different uses since it was first built in the 1830s, including as a private asylum and, from 1876 until the early 1960s, as Arden House Preparatory School.

Warwickshire College Group used the site until its closure in July 2016 – the group had a sports centre on part of the land until the facilities were sold to Wasps Rugby Club and converted into its training complex.

The site has been subject of a planning application before, when in 2018 Octopus Real Estate applied to build a 64-bed care home and three assisted living apartment blocks on the site. That planning application was granted but the work was never started.

Following the expiry date for residents’ comments and consultations on 6th April, the target date for a final decision is set to be 13th June.