As the flood water subsided in Stratford this week, a stray pub picnic table was spotted marooned near Lucy’s Mill.

Aly Paul, who lives at one of the flat’s overlooking the Avon, said her son Owen spotted the pub table, which is suspected to have been washed downstream from a flooded Cox’s Yard.

A pub table suspected to have escaped from Cox's Yard. Photo: Aly Paul

Alas there were no bottle of beers bobbing along with the table. “If there had been any booze we would have been racing to dive in,” joked Aly.

Meanwhile, Cox’s Yard remained closed as the Herald went to press, so could not confirm the buoyant escapee was theirs.