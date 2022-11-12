24-hour tennisathon at Stratford Sports Club to raise funds to send ambulance filled with medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine
Published: 06:00, 12 November 2022
A RALLYING call has been issued for as many people as possible to take part in a 24-hour tennisathon.
Mark Pritchard-Jeffs has organised the fundraising event which will be held in the indoor tennis domes at Stratford Sports Club, in Swans Nest Lane, from 7.30pm on Friday, 18th to 7.30pm on Saturday, 19th November.
Mark is looking to build a team to raise £12,000 through donations and sponsorship to buy and recommission an old ambulance, fill it with medical supplies and drive it across Europe to war-torn Ukraine.