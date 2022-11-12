A RALLYING call has been issued for as many people as possible to take part in a 24-hour tennisathon.

Rackets at the ready: Mark Pritchard-Jeffs is gearing up for the 24-hour tennisathon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mark Pritchard-Jeffs has organised the fundraising event which will be held in the indoor tennis domes at Stratford Sports Club, in Swans Nest Lane, from 7.30pm on Friday, 18th to 7.30pm on Saturday, 19th November.

Mark is looking to build a team to raise £12,000 through donations and sponsorship to buy and recommission an old ambulance, fill it with medical supplies and drive it across Europe to war-torn Ukraine.