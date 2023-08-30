LEADING British actor Anton Lesser is to be the first patron of the local hospice-at-home charity Shipston Home Nursing.

One of the country’s best-loved and admired actors, Anton was born in Birmingham, trained at Rada and is an associate of the Royal Shakespeare Company. His renowned body of work includes theatre, film and TV, including the BBC’s Wolf Hall in which he played Sir Thomas More and for which he was nominated for a Bafta, The Crown (Harold Macmillan), Endeavour, Game of Thrones and Disney’s Andor.

His voice is also well-known thanks to his extensive work with BBC Radio (Falco) and audiobooks, including most of Dickens’ novels.

Anton said: “I am honoured to have been asked to be a patron of the amazing Shipston Home Nursing. Having been a long-time resident in the area, I have seen their tireless and selfless care become a respected, cherished and indispensable part of the community. I very much look forward to working with them.”

Andrew Revell, executive director of Shipston Home Nursing, commented: “We are delighted that Anton Lesser has joined us as patron. As a small charity, to have a dedicated patron like Anton will really help us to raise awareness of Shipston Home Nursing within our local community. We’re also looking forward to welcoming him to some of our forthcoming fundraising events. Watch this space!”