ANGRY residents have complained that their neighbourhood has become a haven for drug-dealing and antisocial behaviour.

A disused row of garages down an alley behind houses on the north side of Lodge Road in Stratford – just off Masons Road – provides a footpath link to Baker Avenue.

The area is supposed to be looked after by Orbit, which owns the garages. But residents say it has been allowed to fall into neglect and, despite repeated complaints to the housing association and the district council, nothing has been done.

Sarah Halford, who was brought up in the area, told the Herald: "The alleyway is infamous. It has been a blight on this community for many years. It's intimidating, a health hazard and disgusting.

"It's not just a garage access, it's a pedestrian route that connects an estate of bungalows for elderly and disabled people. However, many are too afraid to use it – it's full of rubbish, abandoned supermarket trolleys, even human excrement and lots of broken glass, which is a hazard for residents and their pets.

"It's also well-known as a place where drug-dealing and taking are all too evident.

"It's also dangerous and intimidating at night because although there's some streetlighting, it's obscured by overgrown vegetation. Although there have been numerous attempts to clean it up over the years, they've been ineffective and no-one seems to take responsibility and no-one quite knows who to complain to."

Lodge Road residents, including Dan Stepehns, front, have had enough of the antisocial activities around the garage area.

Dan Stephens and Tracey Clifford, who have lived in Lodge Road for 27 years, expressed frustration at the authorities' inaction.

Dan said: "We've complained to the council, who say it's Orbit's responsibility, but then Orbit say they have leased the garages to a private firm and so have washed their hands of it. We've been passed from pillar to post."

He added: One mum told me she was walking though the alley the other day with her two young children and they came across a man defecating there."

One of the problems, according to Dan, is that overgrown trees and foliage mean that the area is hidden from view and allows those misusing the area to go unchallenged.

"It's become a haven for anti-social behaviour, drug-taking and criminal activity. That is 100 per cent to do with the area becoming derelict and falling into disrepair.

"Even if they just cut back the overgrown trees and foliage the area would be more exposed – then people wouldn't feel like it was somewhere they can get away with anything."

Orbit told the Herald it would look into the problems. A spokesperson said: "We are aware of some issues on the land off Lodge Road and have requested our maintenance contractor to tidy the area as soon as possible, which they will continue to do on a regular basis going forward."

But residents claimed it would take a lot of work to undo the area's reputation.

Dan said: "There's talk of increasing town centre police presence but where people live is just as important, if not more so – you should feel safe where you live.

"It's all about cost, but look at the damage and worry to people's lives. And it's a false economy not spending the money on maintenance as it causes escalating crime costs."

Insp Ben Hembry, of the Stratford neighbourhood team, said: "I think it is important that police and partners are quick to identify and take measures to address areas in our community that are or have been neglected.

"It is recognised that such locations can have the potential to draw antisocial behaviour and associated problems and we are keen to prevent this.

"Addressing ASB in its various forms is indeed a priority and I believe prevention is very much the key to succeeding in this area. Therefore, it is crucial issues are brought to the attention of the responsible parties early and in the right way, so the appropriate options can be considered to remove or stop them escalating.

"I would be happy to encourage anyone to approach and speak to a member of the safer neighbourhood team to raise any concern. We will help directly where we can or work with others responsible to address issues if possible."

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe said: "Antisocial behaviour often requires longer-term solutions involving a variety of agencies taking action, rather than being issues that can be solved by the police alone.

"There is plenty of evidence that environmental factors such as how an area looks and feels influences antisocial behaviour, so it is important that concerted efforts continue to be made by those responsible for maintaining the upkeep of areas to prevent issues of mess and dereliction.

"In Stratford district there are monthly partnership meetings to discuss hotspots for antisocial behaviour and identify actions to be carried out."