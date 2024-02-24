Antiques Road Trip celebrity makes guest appearance at Wootton Wawen antique centre opening

WHEN Sims Vintage Antiques opened a brand new, refurbished unit in Wootton Wawen recently, it was hoped a good crowd would turn up and it did, in fact 2,000 people popped in to have look around.

Sims Antiques has reopened at Yew Tree Farm Shopping Village in Wootton Wawen. Pictured are owner Phil Sims and his wife, Terri, with antiques expert David Harper. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was beyond our wildest dreams. We were inundated. It was wonderful,” said Phil Sims, director of Sims Vintage Antiques Limited which has recently expanded and re-opened on the same site in Wootton Wawen.

Special guest was celebrity television antiques expert David Harper who has appeared on Antiques Road Trip and Posh Pawn who spent the day chatting with visitors and sharing his knowledge at the unit which is home to around 50 antique stall areas.