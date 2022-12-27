Home   News   Article

Windmill Hill Antiques finds a new retail location on Alcester's High Street

By Lise Evans
Published: 06:00, 27 December 2022

THE journey to be green and have less of an impact on the earth is driving younger customers to a retail sector where old can be the main selling point.

“Antiques are really green and young people understand that,” said Alan Hinett, who has recently opened Windmill Hill Antiques in Alcester High Street. “The carbon footprint of an old piece of furniture is much less than a new piece so it’s a really good way to recycle.

“It’s really good for the environment to buy antiques rather than new reproduction stock.

