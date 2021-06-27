AN anti-vaxxer has tried to get police to charge Stratford MP and vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi with a criminal offence.

Retired policeman and Covid conspiracy theorist Mark Sexton filmed himself lodging a complaint at Leamington Police Station on Friday, 18th June.

The 30-minute video, shared on Facebook, starts with Mr Sexton, pictured, making his case to an officer on duty.

Mark Sexton. Photo: Facebook

He said: “I want to report a criminal offence of misconduct in public office against a Warwickshire member of parliament. I am also demanding the vaccines are stopped as a matter of urgency.”

He shows the officer copies of letters he has hand-delivered to Mr Zahawi at his constituency office in Stratford.

Mr Sexton goes on to explain his claims that the vaccine has killed 1,300 people and caused adverse reactions in a million. Mr Sexton bases these statistics on the government’s yellow card scheme – where people can report deaths and reactions linked to the vaccine, although these are unproven and do not include details such as whether the deceased already had a serious medical condition from which they died.

He also maintains there is no evidence of a Covid pandemic.

While the Department of Health declined to comment on this case, the government has been categorical in advocating the vaccine.

In information on www.gov.uk this week, it said: “At the time of this report, over 127,892 people across the UK have died within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus. Vaccination is the single most effective way to reduce deaths and severe illness from Covid-19.”

The Herald asked Warwickshire Police what they did with such reports. Inspector Victoria Duffield-Smith, responded: “When we are contacted by a member of the public, it is important that we do take the necessary time to understand why they have contacted us and to gather a full understanding of their situation or concerns. We can then determine what actions or response we need to put in place.

“We are aware of a video shared online of an individual talking to officers about his views and concerns around the coronavirus restrictions and vaccination programme.

“No further action is being taken by Warwickshire Police at this time as a result of this contact.

“We would encourage everyone seeking information about the on-going pandemic situation to use official sources, such as www.nhs.uk and www.gov.uk.”