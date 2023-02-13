Car crime continues to plague Stratford district with a number of incidences taking place over the last few days.

Police report that overnight (Sunday/Monday) unknown offender (s) broke into a property in New Street, Tiddington, via the rear patio doors. They took car keys and cash from inside the property and stole a black BMW, with the registration number ending XVR.

The crime reference number is 56 - 13/02/23.

Warwickshire Police (59953072)

At 5.20pm on Friday a worker in West Green Drive was loadings items from a property he was working into the back of his van when a Black Audi A4 estate with tinted windows pulled up with unknown suspects wearing balaclavas and dark clothing broke into the back of the van, taking items amounting to roughly £4,000 before driving off.

Unfortunately the vehicle has not been seen on CCTV and no registration number was captured.

The crime reference number is 283 - 10/02/23.

Another crime took place in West Green Drive when unknown offender(s) gained entry into a silver Hyundai I30 parked in the road and stole clothes, bank cards and a computer which was left inside. The keys were with the owner at all times, it is believed that the vehicle could have been left insecure.

The theft happened between 11.30pm on Thursday and 6am Friday (9th to 10th February), and the crime reference number is 63 - 10/02/23.

Last Thursday the Herald ran a cover story about the spike in car crime following the horrific break in experienced by a Stratford couple. They were awoken in the middle of the night by thieves wearing balaclavas bursting into their bedroom, shining torches in their faces, and demanding car keys. Two BMWs were stolen as a result.

The incident in Maidenhead Road happened on 26th January.

It is just one of many car crimes that have been committed in recent weeks, including warnings from Stratford Police that they have had many reports of would-be thieves spotted trying car doors. They are urging motorists to be vigilant and ensure doors are kept locked.

Detective Inspector Wayne Reynolds reassured the Herald that Warwickshire Police were stepping up efforts to combat the rise in car crime locally.

He said: “Knowing how upsetting and disruptive this type of crime is for residents, we quickly identified this as a force priority and implemented a plan of action – which is already having an impact.

“At its core, this plan was to get more officers out in the areas which are known hotspots for these types of incidents.

“This has resulted in arrests and – though it is difficult to measure precisely – many crimes will have been prevented through deterrence.

“Offenders are quickly learning that attempting to operate in Warwickshire will get them a trip to custody.

“Further, we have been working even more closely with other forces to disrupt offenders who might go between counties.

“Recently we joined with West Midlands Police to help them to target ‘chop shops’ – places where stolen cars are dismantled to be sold for parts.

“Many of you will have noticed that in recent months we have been issuing vehicle crime prevention advice through our own channels, and local press have kindly been helping us to further the spread of these messages.

“As a result, residents in Stratford and across the county are now more aware than ever of the simple, quick – and often free – steps they can take to minimise the chance their vehicles will be targeted.

“Let me be clear – this advice is not being issued as a substitute for police action – it comes in addition to our officers stepping up patrols and investigations.”

See www.warwickshire.police.uk for tips on preventing car crime.

You can register personal items at www.selectadna.co.uk/property-marking