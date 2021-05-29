Stratford town centre has lost another valued independent.

Following the tough trading conditions imposed by Covid restrictions, No 9 Church Street restaurant went into liquidation earlier this month.

At the moment the grade II, 400-year-old property remains empty.

Chef/patron Wayne Thomson opened the restaurant in July 2010. His nephew Andy Thomson headed up the kitchen, while Andy's partner Maggie ran front-of-house, making it very much a family business.

Christmas card from the team, 2018 (47580988)

Announcing the news of its sad closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Mr Thomson said:

“Sadly, it’s the end of the road for No 9. As we are not in a position to re open once the current restrictions are lifted, I’ve made the decision to close the restaurant permanently.

“It’s been a fantastic journey over the last decade but these last 12 months has made me, like so many, re-evaluate life and my priorities and now it’s time to move on.

“I’ll forever be indebted to everyone that has been part of the No 9 family, especially to Andy and Maggie, who have been constantly at the helm during these troubled times.”

“I realised my lifelong ambition when we opened the doors back in 2010 and it’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Stratford’s food scene for so long. Much love and respect to my fellow independents that have weathered the storm and are gearing up to welcome back guests; I look forward to being on the other side of the pass!

“To our wonderfully loyal guests, who I now count as friends, there’ll always be a place in my heart and a chair at my table for you.”