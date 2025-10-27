Campaigners warning about the plague of crashes happening at Ettington crossroads didn’t have to wait long to be proved right as yet another happened on Monday morning (20th October).

Ettington Parish Council chair Rich Smith sent the Herald a photo of the scene of the collision in which there was damage to two vehicles, and a female driver sustained a minor injury to her arm.

As the Herald reported two weeks ago, a crash at the staggered junction where the Fosse Way crosses the A422 Banbury Road on 5th October in which a motorcyclist was critically injured, led to calls for safety improvements to be made by Warwickshire County Council.

It follows decades of warnings over the hazardous crossroads and calls for a roundabout or traffic lights to be installed.

Ettington crash latest

A petition launched by Ettington villager James Keitley after the motorbike crash gained more than 1,000 signatures.

Our story on 16th October saw Marcus Alford-Longley, the county council’s principal road safety engineer, express sympathy with those concerned about the crossroads, as he announced some new measures.

However, he said that “proposed interventions must align with WCC’s Casualty Reduction Scheme policy, which prioritises sites based on verified collision history, severity, and cost-benefit analysis.”

In other words, not enough crashes and injuries have taken place for more costly measures to be considered.

Whether Monday’s incident will alter that will remain to be seen.

Meanwhile, this week the county council put out a notice that it was immediately installing rumble strips – which make a noise which slows drivers down – to the Fosse Way at the junction.

Cllr Smith was cynical this would have much impact.

He said: “It’s tissue paper over the crack in the dam. Not only is it completely useless, it wastes some of our taxes while doing it.”