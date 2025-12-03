CLAIMS about the “shocking scale” of fox hunting by the Warwickshire Hunt have been raised by new figures.

According to animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports, Warwickshire Hunt is the second-biggest offender in England and Wales with ‘13 reports of foxes being chased,’ despite fox hunting being banned in England and Wales since 2005.

The Warwickshire Hunt, which said spurious allegations are regularly circulated online without any evidence, is also criticised for anti-social behaviour, with the League claiming there were ‘18 reports of wreaking havoc in villages and on public roads’.

Emma Slawinski, League Against Cruel Sports chief executive, said: “These chilling figures highlight a brutal world where fox cubs are illegally chased and torn apart while hunts inflict misery on rural residents, all despite the fox hunting ban being in place.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Sabs, who regularly follow Warwickshire Hunt and film evidence, told the Herald: “These figures are actually on the low side compared to what we are witnessing out in the fields which is business as usual for the Warwickshire Hunt in terms of hunting foxes.

Pack of Hounds run with the hunt out Fox hunting in the English countryside, in a sport that is now illegal by British law

“Members of the public who feel let down by the police are coming to us reporting the hunt on their land and causing distress.

“We are the only ones out there stopping our wildlife from being hunted by the Warwickshire Hunt.”

Warwickshire Hunt continues to trail hunt, which is legal, claiming that if foxes or cubs are killed during a meet it is unintentional.

But many see trail hunting as nothing but a smokescreen for illegal fox hunting.

Warwickshire Hunt also faces ongoing criticism for ‘anti-social behaviour incidents’, such as hounds allowed to roam loose on roads and pose a danger to motorists, attacks on family pets and other wildlife, and trespassing on private property, as reported by the Herald.

The hunt’s whipper-in, Benjamin Halsall, was also convicted of illegal fox hunting in a case at Coventry Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

However, Warwickshire Hunt, in a statement to the Herald, said it is acting lawfully.

A spokesperson said: “The Warwickshire Hunt continues to be targeted by a small but vocal group of anti-hunting activists who appear more interested in generating outrage than engaging in facts. Spurious allegations are regularly circulated online without any evidence and there is no requirement for those making those allegations to be accountable.

“Like all registered hunts, we are required to comply with strict legislation and we do so responsibly.

“Our activities are monitored, recorded and carried out within the law, yet there is a constant and deliberate targeting of local businesses, farmers and landowners who are pressured online to the point of harassment which is unfair, divisive, puts livelihoods at risk and is damaging to rural communities.”

Pressure from anti-hunt protesters has led to the Warwickshire Hunt being denied access to land they could previously use. This includes Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm in Shenington, near Tysoe. Ollie Simpkins, who owns the business with his father Mike, recently cut ties with Warwickshire Hunt.

On 10th October he shared an email he wrote to the hunt which said: “Due to the grief that we have been subjected to these past two days, which is now taking valuable time to address, plus issues we have had with online hate in the past few years, we have no choice but to disassociate ourselves from the Warwickshire Hunt.

“It is becoming an increasingly heated issue every year, which draws more comments/false reviews which all have a detrimental effect on our business due to the time it is taking.”

And in a statement released on 12th November, Coventry Diocese told its tenants “to be vigilant in ensuring that neither fox hunting or trail hunting activity occurs on diocesan owned land”.