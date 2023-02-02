“It literally sounded like people were firing guns at each other.”

This was the incensed reaction of a Stratford resident who – like many other homeowners - found themselves subject to “two hours of hell” following an “invasion” of 200 souped-up cars at Stratford Leisure Centre Car Park on Sunday night.

With absolutely no warning to householders, the police or district council, cars poured into the car park from 6pm and decimated the tranquillity of a Sunday evening with two hours of exploding exhausts accompanied by the continuous scream of revving engines which could be heard south of the river on Loxley Road, Banbury Road and Trinity Mead.