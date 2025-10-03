Matt Western, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, has condemned Warwickshire County Council’s decision to remove the Ukrainian flag from outside its offices in Warwick, describing the move as “deeply troubling.”

The decision follows the introduction of a new flag policy by the council’s Reform UK-led cabinet, which now permits only the Union Jack, the St George’s Cross, and the Warwickshire County flag to be flown. All exceptions are at the discretion of the council chair, a Reform UK councillor. This policy has already led to the local authority removing both the Pride and Ukrainian flags; symbols previously flown to represent unity and international solidarity.

“Ukraine is still at war. Russia started it” said Mr Western. “For over three years, the UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people. Whether through military support or symbolic gestures like flying the flag, we have shown our commitment to their fight for freedom.”

He continued: “Flying the Ukrainian flag was a simple, powerful act of solidarity with those who’ve fled war and with those still fighting for Ukraine’s freedom.”

Shire Hall, with Union, St George's and Ukraine flags, pictured previously

Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022, the United Kingdom has received 254,600 Ukrainian refugees, making it the fourth largest recipient of displaced Ukrainian people, excluding Russia. In Warwickshire alone, the council reported in May that 950 hosting relationships had been offered by local residents through the Homes for Ukrainians Sponsorship Scheme. The scheme has enabled more than 1,000 Ukrainian nationals to begin new chapters in their lives across the county.

Mr Western said the flag’s removal “sends entirely the wrong message - not just to Ukrainians, but to all of us who believe in compassion, inclusion and standing up to tyranny”.

He went on, “I met this week with the interim Polish Ambassador to London. He confirmed how important it is that the UK shows its support to Ukraine and, by extension, to nations in Eastern Europe. Recent Russian incursions into Poland, Estonia and Denmark underline how important it is that we demonstrate this solidarity across our nations.

Matt Western

“This isn’t about protocol – it’s about principle,” he added. “Reform UK councillors, led by George Finch, have pushed through a new flag policy that bans all but the Union Jack, St George’s Cross and the Warwickshire County flag. This comes just weeks after they removed the Pride flag. It’s a pattern that speaks volumes.”

He also criticised Council Leader George Finch’s leadership: “Councillor Finch has once again shown his tone-deaf approach to leadership. Warwickshire deserves better than this divisive and regressive politics. I urge the County Council to reverse this decision, and raise the Ukrainian flag as a powerful sign of justice and hope.”

Warwickshire County Council is not alone in its crackdown on flag flying. Following this year’s local elections in England, Reform UK reiterated its commitment that all local authorities run by the party would only be permitted to fly the Union Jack and St George’s Cross. Shortly after the election, the new leader of Kent County Council, Reform UK councillor Linden Kemkaran, referred to the Ukraine war as a “distraction,” downplaying the impact of the largest conflict Europe has seen since the Second World War.

Mr Western is calling on Warwickshire County Council to reconsider its policy and reinstate the Ukrainian flag immediately.