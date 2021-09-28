SCHOOL transport costs have left many parents across the district fuming, with some claiming they are excluded from free bus passes and others forced to drive children in order to save money.

Families contacted the Herald following the start of term to share their stories of anger and frustration after being told they did not qualify for help or were unable to gain a seat on council-dedicated buses.

They also called out the red tape governing financial help and the environmental damage done by current policies.

Warwickshire County Council is responsible for school transport costs, but will only pay for bus or taxi fares if a child is under 16, attending their nearest school and then only if it is more than three miles away.

Last week's Herald (51688261)

Recent rises approved by the cabinet means that the cost of a paid-for bus pass has now reached £826 a year if more than three miles, and £413 if less than three miles. Families on benefits are charged at half rate.

However, many families have no option but to pay for private travel, with fares reaching £1,000 a year and are set to rise.

Sweeping changes to the school transport network made by the council in 2019 means that many families no longer qualify for free places, including over 16s with special educational needs.

Mum Debbie told the Herald: “My son has autism and goes to a special school. As soon as he turned 16 we had to pay for his travel. Even though he is a boarder and only uses the service irregularly, the council will not offer a pro rata rate. It feels like we are being blackmailed.”

Several families found themselves the victims of bureaucracy when the offer of a paid-for place on a council-dedicated bus service was withdrawn as the buses did not have disabled access – even though their children were not disabled.

Dad Adrian Wood explained: “My daughter was refused a pass by the council as new government legislation means that unless the coach has disabled access they are not allowed to offer a ‘to pay for’ pass.”

Mr Wood and other families say they have now had to arrange alternative transport for their children while buses with empty seats pass by their houses twice a day.

Addressing this issue, a county council spokesperson said: “Warwickshire is in the process of upgrading vehicles to ensure they are compliant where possible. In some cases, it is not viable to upgrade a vehicle either due to lack of suitable vehicles or it is financially unviable. As a long-term plan, we expect all services to be compliant with the new regulations.”

With more parents finding it cheaper to drive their children to school rather than pay for a bus the implications for the environment are also a concern.

David Passingham of Stratford Green Party commented: “This increase in bus pass costs will mean that even more parents will choose to drive their children to school rather than send them on the bus. This is a crazy waste of time for parents. The increased traffic congestion is bound to cause more stress for them and other drivers who are caught up in the school run. It will raise pollution levels when it is urgent that we reduce them.

“At a time when the county council has declared a climate emergency this policy will cause more carbon emissions than ever.

“Education is compulsory for all children up to the age of 18. Surely then, bus travel should be free for all of them. This would make life better for students parents and all other travellers.”

Greater strategic thinking in the way that school transport is planned is being called for. Welcoming the government’s national bus review, Ian Mack, a school transport expert and MD of The Green Bus company, said: “You can plan routes better so buses are full and therefore cheaper per head. It’s all in the planning of the route and in the cooperation of the schools.

“The ideal would be to integrate school services with other networks, such as adult social care during the school day.

“Basically the more you can get out of a bus the lower the unit cost is to the customer,” he added.

CASE STUDY

"If this was happening in France there would be riots"

Debbie Simpkins’ family are trying to avoid the astronomical costs of paying for twins to go to sixth-form

“We live on the top of Edgehill in a village called Ratley. It’s 3.8 miles from Kineton, which is our catchment school.

“My three children that have gone there. My son Joseph has just left to go to university and our twin girls, Peggy and Catherine, have just gone into Year 12 and so they have to start paying for the bus – which adds up to about £1,780 a year. That is enormous for us, we are not rich people, and can’t afford that.

“My husband’s a gardener and I’m a teacher, paying the top-up fees for my son is fairly crippling.

“We’re a family of cyclists and my daughter Peggy is happy to cycle to school. But the head of sixth-form Miss Loveridge has expressed worries about her cycling in the dark – especially on Edgehill which is a whopping hill to get up, and we’re like a microclimate, so we get fog and ice, so it can be quite dangerous. Meanwhile Catherine is trying to catch lifts where she can.

“We’re just a normal family, and I know other people are in the same boat. Education is compulsory and should be free, and it isn’t. I don’t know why people aren’t campaigning about this and getting a petition together.

“I teach French and if this was France there would be riots on the streets. It’s madness. We just kind of shrug our shoulders and get on with it.

“Both my husband and I grew up around here. We didn’t pay for school transport, or pay for further education. It’s so much harder nowadays, it’s really tough. We don’t live a lavish lifestyle, and make savings where we can, but it feels like we’re being punished.”

CASE STUDY

"If this was happening in France there would be riots"

Debbie A from Stratford has to pay for her son’s transport despite his special needs

“My son Matthew is autistic and goes out of county to Swalcliffe Park School, which is a special school for boys with autism near Banbury.

“Warwickshire provided transport for him in a taxi with carried other pupils to Swalcliffe throughout his schooling, but when he turned 16 they wanted to charge us, even though the taxi is still making the journey and still has space.

“However because he is a boarder initially he was only doing four journeys every fortnight. So a minimal amount of transport but the charge is over £800 a year.

“However recently he has been on work placement on a Monday so I’ve been taking him in every other Sunday evening. Now he only requires two journeys a fortnight. Yet when I tried to negotiate with the Warwickshire County Council and asked them to pro rata it but they said they can’t – even though they do that for some mainstream pupils. The taxi is running anyway and it’s not like the council have to put on a new taxi.

Peggy Simpkins from Ratley cycles the six miles to school, pictured with her twin sister Catherine and fellow Kineton High student Cameron Mahler from Edgehill. Photo: Mark Williamson R47/9/21/9501. (51480266)

“The most they would offer me is a 50 per cent reduction, so I now pay £418 a year.

“If I stopped doing the Sunday journey they would have to provide a taxi especially for my son, costing them much more

“I’m in a stand-off with them. They won’t reimburse me for the Sunday trip, and they say they can’t help further despite me appealing. The school has boys from all over the country – and those students have their transport funded.

“They’ve got me over a barrel, it feels like blackmail and like we’re being unfairly penalised.”

PARENTS RESPOND

THE Herald asked parents in the district what their views were on the bus system. These are a few of the responses we recieved.

Caroline Nash

I know council budgets are significantly reduced, yet OAPs (who I know have paid their taxes) get free bus travel.

The biggest gripe for me is I now drive my son and pick him up from school so clogging Alcester high street and the roads into town. Hardly meeting the aims of the WCC Transport Strategy of reducing car dependency for school trips! And his school bus passes us half empty as well.

Joanne McGinn

I think those who work in education have been fuming since the decision was made years ago that travel to sixth form was no longer free, and then changed education to being compulsory till 18.

Amber Taylor

I have calculated the cost of fuel and if I had two kids on the bus then without a doubt it would be far cheaper to drive them. Which I assume is a choice many parents make in that situation. So from an environmental point of view it is also ridiculous – again, if it was subsidised you would encourage more usage and fewer cars on the roads.

Angelique Celine Campbell

I remember paying £270 for an annual bus pass up until 2006 and now an annual pass is £826! That’s a very big difference.

Sophie Clausen

I’m shocked every single day by new measures put in place to punish the young, the poor, the elderly and the hard working people in this country.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to just live a normal life and survive without going into debt and poverty.

What happened to thriving, blossoming, achieving your goals? Being rewarded, not punished, for being an honest citizen? Again and again the people are robbed of services and privileges that ought be there for them, for free.

Kerry Prime

My son had to stay in education until he was 18. The course he had chosen – plumbing and heating – was not available at Stratford so had to travel to Leamington. However, the bus pass cost me about £700 a year.

Sara Ballinger

I think the charges are absolutely disgusting. I’m currently driving to Alcester every morning from Stratford before I take the little ones to primary school back in Stratford. And I’m doing the same in the afternoon for pick up.

It’s a stupid amount of money that I can’t afford to outlay.

Alisan Cole

Families are increasingly being financially sucked dry with astonishing costs just to send their child to high school (school transport, expensive uniforms, school lunches) on top of increasing food and energy bills, NI and now talk of council tax going up, yet wages stay stagnant. Something’s got to change.

Adrian Wood

My daughter was refused a pass as WCC state that new government legislation means that unless the coach has disabled access they are not allowed to offer a “to pay for” pass. As the only coaches serving Broom are non-disabled, she is now not allowed on WCC transport.

Keith Groen

The nearest qualifying school was 0.4 miles closer than the one my daughter was placed at so we have to pay, and the biggest joke is that it’s exactly the same bus, from the same bus stop, that she would have caught for the nearest school.

If the argument was that WCC shouldn’t pick up the cost of people choosing a school further away then that’s not the case here. WCC would incur no extra expense. They’ve weaselled out of paying on a technicality. They are adhering to the letter of the rules but not to the spirit of them.