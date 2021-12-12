A FAMILY have been left angry and heartbroken after their beloved pet pony died when a vet gave her an overdose of a steroid drug.

In April 2020 Jenny Morgan called vet John Williams when 20-year-old Welsh pony Lulu developed a dry skin condition. Tragically she died in agony four weeks later after being administered an overdose of Kenalog.

Despite the error and the vet having been struck off previously, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons has just announced that it has decided not to prevent Mr Williams, from south Warwickshire, from practising.

The family are outraged that the vet is being allowed to continue to treat animals.

Mrs Morgan, 70, who lives in Lapworth, told the Herald: “Lulu was a lovely pony, we had her for 20 years and my grandchildren have learned to ride on her.

“We called the vet after she had developed a skin rash, it should have been easy to treat. He gave her eight times the recommended amount of Kenalog. Watching her slowly die was horrible. In the end she died after suffering a horrendous heart attack.”

Mrs Morgan added: “How can he treat a horse in such a way and not be struck off?”

Lulu with Jenny Morgan's grand-daughter

After investigating the incident, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons wrote to Mrs Morgan last Thursday to let her know that despite finding that there was a realistic prospect of a finding of serious professional misconduct, it had decided not to refer the matter to the disciplinary committee which has the power to strike off vets from its registry, preventing them from practising.

In the letter, Eloise Pollard, a RCVS solicitor, said: “After careful consideration of all the information provided, the preliminary investigation committee decided that there was a realistic prospect of a finding of serious professional misconduct. However, the PIC decided that it is not in the public interest to refer the matter to disciplinary committee at this time.”

Ms Pollard went on to say that the committee was keeping the case open for two years.

She explained: “[The committee was] sufficiently concerned about the clinical error to determine that the concerns against Mr Williams should be held open for a period of two years. This means that if there are any similar concerns raised against Mr Williams during this time, they can be considered alongside the current concerns and a decision taken as to whether referral to a disciplinary committee hearing is necessary in relation to both matters.”

The RCVS also issued notes on the importance of keeping clear records to Mr Williams and requested that he refresh his knowledge on equine medicine and correct dosages.

Mr Williams, who qualified as a vet in 1978, was previously a director at Avonvale Vets, and has held positions with Warwick Racecourse and the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival.

He was struck off by the RCVS in 2007 after being found guilty of falsifying travel documents for the horses of Warwickshire Olympic showjumper Nick Skelton – he cleared them to travel to the USA before knowing the results of mandatory medical tests.

Still reeling from the news that he is allowed to continue to practise, Mrs Morgan said: “I find it difficult to understand how he was struck off for a paperwork error in the past but is allowed to continue working.

“We lost a lovely pony who should be with us today. I don’t think I’ll ever get over losing Lulu and the way she died.

“Lulu’s brother Sparky suffered badly when she died – they had lived together all their lives.”

Mrs Morgan said the tragedy had left her thousands of out of pocket, not just with the loss of Lulu, but after paying the vets who battled to save the pony’s life after the overdose.

She said she now intended to sue Mr Williams, and added: “I miss that pony every day, she was such a sweetheart. Her death should never have happened, it was a simple skin rash not a major emergency, but it turned into one.”

Mr Williams has not

responded to a Herald request for comment.