OVERCROWDING and antisocial behaviour are turning Bidford’s Big Meadow into a ‘no-go area’ on weekends, according to residents.

But a plan to deal with the problems by installing £11,000 of fencing has caused anger among some villagers who have demanded a public meeting before any changes are made to the open space which runs alongside the River Arrow.

Bidford Parish Council, which had suggested installing the fencing as part of a trio of measures, met with 50-60 people at Big Meadow on Monday (3rd July).