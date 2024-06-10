Anger as Stratford BID sends out bills to businesses despite questions over vote result
Published: 09:15, 10 June 2024
| Updated: 11:43, 10 June 2024
SHOP owners have reacted angrily after receiving bills from Stratford BID – despite the organisation’s re-election still being investigated.
Although Stratford Business Improvement District appeared to win an election in February to serve another five years, objections were raised.
Rival breakaway faction BAGS (Business Action Groups Stratford) wrote to communities secretary Michael Gove arguing the ballot of town centre businesses was invalid.