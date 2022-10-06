Home   News   Article

Anger as decision allows Warwickshire pub to be turned into a home

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:08, 06 October 2022
 | Updated: 09:10, 06 October 2022

VILLAGERS in Upper Brailes are ‘furious’ at a decision to allow their local pub to be turned into a home, describing it as a ‘huge loss’ to the community.

Stratford District Council’s planning committee last week voted in favour of an application by John Saunders, who owns the Gate Inn, to change it from a pub to residential. Six councillors voted in favour of the application, with five voting against.

Feelings in the village have been running high since the planning application was lodged in February, with more than 100 letters of objection received by the council.

