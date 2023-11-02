RESIDENTS of Chipping Campden have been angered and dismayed by the radical surgery applied to a striking sycamore tree in the town centre.

In an act that has echoes of the recent felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree near Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, the Chipping Campden tree, in Cidermill Lane, near St James’s Church, has been reduced to a four-metre stump.

The work was carried out by tree surgeons Stockwell-Davies Ltd, of Moreton-in-Marsh, as one of a number of tree works around the town approved by Cotswold District Council.