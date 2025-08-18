Anger and despair in Stratford at swan’s ‘torture’ ordeal

THE distressing sight of a blood-soaked swan caught up in fishing hooks, line and a float, sparked an angry response – and notably from the man who came to its rescue.

Cyril Bennis was called out on Saturday (9th August) after passers-by spotted a swan in distress.

He shared footage of it desperately trying to free itself and then having found it on Cox’s Island, took it to Ark vets for treatment and captured further photos to record the injuries – and what caused them.

The good news is the Ark team worked its magic and the swan was able to get back to the Avon – but when he spoke to the Herald on Tuesday, it was clear the anger had not subsided for Mr Bennis.

The photos highlighted the large yellow float and the type of hooks that had caused such agony – with Mr Bennis describing how the line had two separate hooks attached, each with three barbed prongs.

“I despair, it was another dreadful incident of discarded fishing tackle.

Cyril Bennis on the Avon, surrounded by swans.

“It’s getting more sophisticated and more tortuous.

“Anglers will blame other people but I’m not interested as to who’s at fault, this torture has to stop.

“When you’re up close and personal and listening to the excruciating pain from animals as you are rescuing them, it’s heartbreaking.”

In addition to the team at Ark, who had to cut the hook that had embedded nearest its mouth to remove it, he also thanked the passers-by who let him know, plus those who backed him up from Avon Boating and the boat club.

He knows there will be no respite when the angling season is on and on Sunday he had to help another swan that had got caught up with discarded fishing line.

“I’m not interested in the blame game, we have to stop this suffering of wildlife.

“It’s been going on and on and on. We dread every fishing season, you wake up and wonder what you are going to face.”

Saturday saw him get into the water to effect the rescue and in the process a hook got embedded in his hand, leaving him due to be checked out by the doctor in case he’s picked up any infection.

He is one of a few volunteers across the Warwickshire area who do their best to help and will keep up the fight.

He added: “I have a meeting coming up with the district council to see if there’s anything else we can do.

“These animals are suffering. On Saturday the swan would have died if we hadn’t got to it.”

What remains unknown was if the line and hooks had been discarded or whether the angler saw the swan get tangled up and cut their line.

Whatever happened that morning he recognised the picture is complicated: “There are good anglers around.”

But reflecting on the weekend’s rescues, he added: “These are the animals we see but there are many we don’t see.

“Nobody wants to understand what’s going on but somebody needs to stand up and do something about it.”