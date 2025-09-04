And the finalists are… find out who made the shortlist in the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards

THE entries are in and the finalists have been selected for the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards of 2025.

This prestigious event brings together decision-makers and business leaders to celebrate business excellence and to reward the very best of enterprises in the district.

This year’s finalists are:

- Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall – 52 Degrees North Travel, Allelys, BDR Group, Talking Tortoise.

- Team of the Year – Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shottery School of Dance, Stratford Town Football Club.

- Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School – Avon Estates, Barnfield Homes, Bright Outcomes, Escape Arts.

- Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza – Compton Verney, Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford Butterfly Farm.

- Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook – Aucora Ltd, BDR Group, Drybones, Gemini Woman.

- Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College – Ergo Creative, Marrons, Stratford Municipal Charities.

All the winners at last night’s Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards. Photo: Mark Williamson

- Employee of the Year – Beth Davis (Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers), Robin Ford (Crowne Plaza Hotel), Stephanie Breeden (Hall Reynolds LLP)

- Best New Business – Chadwick Accountants and Bookkeepers, Little Paws Big Memories, Luxus Home and Garden, Top of the Rock Tuition.

- Charity of the Year , sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company – Escape Arts, Stratford Municipal Charities, Red Horse Vale First Responders, Shakespeare Hospice.

- Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID – Ettington Park Hotel, Gemini Woman, Go Cotswolds, Posture and Poise.

- Best Green Business – Alscot Estate, Avon Studios Photography, Eco for All, Gambol by Gob.

There is also the top accolade of Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau, which will go to the business or organisation the judges feel is doing exceptional and innovative work across Stratford. This final category isn’t open for entry – the judges select a winner from the other categories.

All finalists will be invited to the prestigious gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford, on Friday, 17th October, where the winners will be announced.

Herald editor Andy Veale said: “From what I’ve seen of the entries, this year’s competition will be the toughest yet. The degree of enterprise and innovation represented is, frankly, amazing. Every finalist, from start-ups to long-established concerns, has demonstrated that Stratford really is a great place in which to work and to do business.

“I don’t envy the judges’ task but I do look forward to welcoming everyone to the awards night and a fabulous celebration of all the very best of Stratford.”