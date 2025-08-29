And 300 little ducks came back... fundraising fun at Stratford Duck Race

THEY’D trained all year for this important race, honing their swimming skills ready to float to victory after being dumped in the River Avon.

The 10th Rotary Stratford Shakespeare Duck Race took place on Saturday (23rd August) with hundreds of ducks sent off by Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter.

Around 300 tickets had been sold, each representing one of the ducks - the winner would not only receive duck glory, but the first prize of £150. That honour went to John Turner, who donated £50 back to the Shakespeare Hospice, the charity being supported by the event.

Gilly Rushton with a rather large duck. Photo: Iain Duck

There was also a corporate race with ducks supported by local businesses. The winner was Barry the Butcher, of Chapel Street - probably a place real ducks don’t want to end up.

The other winner was, of course, the hospice which will receive profits from the race. No figure has been released yet, but Rotary were expecting it to be a bumper year.

Gilly Rushton, of race organiser, said: “The Rotary team worked tirelessly throughout August selling tickets and securing many generous sponsors from local businesses for the corporate duck race, for which we are extremely grateful.

The Shakespeare Duck Race on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

“We would like to extend our thanks to Stratford BID, Aaron Corsi and Jude Bowley, a volunteer from the Shakespeare Hospice who dedicated herself to selling tickets whenever and wherever possible.”

She added: “We also thank the local businesses who supported the race by decorating their windows. This year’s joint winners, judged by the deputy mayor Cllr Sam McNaught-Barrow, were Trespass and Rathbone, with Launch recognised as a strong runner-up. Their creative contributions brought colour and fun to the town centre, and we hope to see their support again next year.

“On behalf of Rotary Stratford, thank you to all supporters, businesses, participants, and to the Stratford Herald for their continued coverage.”

The Shakespeare Duck Race on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

The Shakespeare Duck Race on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck