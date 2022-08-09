THE competition looks huge – especially the oaks – but a tree in Chipping Campden is in with a chance of taking the title of ‘Tree of the Year’.

A shortlist of 12 trees has been compiled for the annual competition, which is run by the Woodland Trust and allows the public to vote for their favourite.

Twelve Apostles Lime (Ann Clayden/Woodland Trust (58529731)

A panel of experts helped draw up the shortlist which includes the largest of the ‘12 Apostles’ lime trees in the churchyard of St James’ in Chipping Campden.

The tree is thought to be one of the originals which were planted around 250 years ago.

The Chipping Campden lime faces tall competition from across the country, including the Kilbroney Oak in County Down, Northern Ireland, which is believed to have been the inspiration for the fantasy world CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia.

However, there is a more serious side to the contest as The Woodland Trust is calling on UK governments to give legal protection to ancient trees by giving them heritage status.

Woodland Trust head of campaigning Adam Cormack said: “We believe that now is the time to give these living legends the legal status they deserve.

“We all want to be able help to protect these wonderful old trees for centuries to come.”

The winning tree will branch out to compete for the UK in the European Tree of the Year contest next year.

To view all the trees and to vote, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk. Voting closes at noon on Monday, 31st October.