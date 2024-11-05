An electric trials-style bike with the number plate ‘ANPR This’ - a taunt at automatic number plate recognition systems - made a spectacularly unsuccessful getaway when chased by police in Stratford today (Tuesday).

In a post on Facebook a Warwickshire Operation Unit officer said: “We Intercepted this electric bike on Banbury Road, Stratford. The rider made off from us at speed but unfortunately for him his battery ran out and he came to a stop.”