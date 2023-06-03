FOUNDATION House has closed its doors for the last time as community groups said their “goodbyes” and moved on to new premises.

Group users and guests on the final day at Foundation House.

Some have been fortunate and found the switch to be smooth but for Men’s Shed, Stratford, the search for a new home goes on which means all tools are now in storage.

Founded in 2012 it became a charity in 2017 and its remit is to look after the physical and mental health of men over 50 through social inclusion and creative carpentry.

Chairman Barry Thorne told the Herald: ”We have been operating from our current premises at Foundation House thanks to the generosity of Stratford Town Trust.

The owners of Foundation House issued a break-clause for the ten-year lease to Stratford Town Trust and we understand the site is destined for redevelopment.

In late March 2023, we learned our licence will not be renewed. This means we urgently need to find a new home for our charity or we risk losing our ability to serve our members and the community.

We are appealing to anyone who can help us secure a suitable and affordable space for our charity in the Stratford area.”

Welcombe Radio is moving to Stratford Playhouse. The broadcasting team hopes to broadcast again by mid-June. Last Friday the station signed off with Tina Turner’s rock anthem Simply the Best.

Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project (WRAP) has transferred its charity base from Foundation House to Guild Street, Stratford. The move should be completed tomorrow (Friday) with services up and running by next Friday, 9th June.

The Stratford unit of army cadets has moved to Alcester and encourages young people in the area to take a look at the army cadet force to see what adventures it can hold for them. The unit is also looking to recruit adult volunteers.

Last Friday’s closure was emotional for all concerned.

Sara Aspley, CEO of Stratford Town Trust, told the Herald: “Seeing so many people on the last day was a real demonstration of the power of community. While we are sad it’s more an adieu and not farewell as we will soon be opening the doors at our new community hub at Venture House just off the Birmingham Road.

“We are extremely grateful to Stratford District Council for offering us the ground floor space at Venture House enabling the community hub to continue while we look for permanent accommodation.”