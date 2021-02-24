EACH lockdown day can be almost identical (just ask the children on half term this week), so how can you make a day a bit different and inject a huge dose of fun?

Faces behind the costumes at Welcombe Hills School, from left, Sam Fletcher as Fireman Sam, assistant head teacher, Jo Bradley as the White Rabbit, deputy head teacher, Karl Mason as the Lion, IT technician, and Laura OâDriscoll as Iggle Piggle, arts technician.Photo: Mark WilliamsonW8/2/21/1998. (44422784)

The staff at Welcombe Hills School in Stratford found a way… a recreation of the reality television show, The Masked Singer.

For those unfamiliar with the ITV series, the format sees celebrities hide their identity under an oversized mascot outfit and belt out a song. A panel of judges and the audience choose their favourite, blind to who is really behind the mask.

The series, which first started last January, has included Sophie Ellis-Bextor as an alien, Spice Girl Mel B as a seahorse, A-ha singer Morton Harket as a Viking head and Sir Lenny Henry as a blob.

If former Spurs and England footballer Glen Hoddle can dress as a grandfather clock, it’s perfectly understandable that the Welcombe Hills staff should be happy to become Iggle Piggle, Peppa Pig or Fireman Sam.

Which is exactly what they did – all with the aim of giving the children a fun day before breaking up for half term.

Deputy headteacher Jo Bradley said the idea came from the head, Angela Fox, who wanted an event for the whole school as the children are prevented from mixing with other classes because of Covid.

“The aim was twofold really,” she said. “We wanted something that would bring the school back together again and we

wanted to have a bit of fun and raise some spirits, which is a bit of a tricky thing to do in Covid times.

“I heard on the grapevine who might be interested in taking part and had quiet words. Everybody was just up for having fun. It created a bit of a buzz around school. Staff have been very supportive. I suppose Covid has put a stop to the school doing the exciting things that we are used to – it’s not an unusual thing to have something wacky happening.”

Secrecy was key, so only Jo and the person behind the camera knew the identity of each character. Filming was carried out in the school’s immersive room, with a Masked Singer backdrop projected on the walls, ceiling and floor.

With costumes from a fancy dress shop, a playlist that included I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Mamma Mia, I Just Can’t Wait to be King, and I Will Survive, and nine recordings in the bag, the performances were broadcast on Friday. Around 100 children, in their classes, watched in school and were joined by another 60 students logging in from home.

Settling down to watch the performances with popcorn and ice cream, the children had to try to identify each singer as well as choose an overall winner.

“It was great fun and there was a lot of laughter around the school,” said Jo. “The children were desperately trying to guess who the characters were. They were trying to put all the clues together to work it out – and they got pretty close.”

After the last notes died away and the votes were counted, a chicken was crowned the victor. Teaching assistant Tim Guest was the man behind the mask, collecting a trophy for his rendition of Trouble by Elvis Presley.

As for Jo, she performed Eye of the Tiger dressed, of course, as a tiger.