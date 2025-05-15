A WARWICKSHIRE police officer and her dog have returned from the National Police Dog trials triumphant. Amy and Jinx are the first to represent the force in the police dog trials for more than 20 years.

After passing the regional trials back in March, last week the crime-fighting pair headed off to the nationals. They were pitted against the best police dog teams from around the country over three gruelling days, testing lots of their policing skills.

Amy and Jinx gave it their all and did exceedingly well, coming 13th out of 21. In addition to this, they won the Endeavour Trophy, awarded to the dog team that showed outstanding effort and determination.

Amy said: “I’ve been with Jinx since she was eight weeks old and I couldn’t be more proud. A lot of the other forces have competed in it for the last 63 years, the knowledge is passed on from generation to generation. So for us to do this well is just amazing.

“I was exceedingly nervous, but Jinx didn’t have a care in the world. Her tracking was phenomenal, her building search was brilliant, she was like ‘I know the game, I know what I’m doing.’

“The people playing criminals were very imposing – but Jinx wasn’t at all concerned.”

Amy added: “We stayed at a hotel for the event and I’d never slept in a room with her before, she’s usually just in the lounge in front of the log burner.

“On the first night I’m there in bed and the next minute there's a bump. Jinx has jumped up. After that she spent every night upside down, sprawled out on the king size bed, snoring quite merrily.”



