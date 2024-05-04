Ambulances, fire engine and police in Banbury Road, Stratford, following car collision

BANBURY Road in Stratford was closed to traffic on Saturday (4th May) evening following a road traffic collision.

Five ambulances, police cars and a fire engine were at the scene following an accident at around 8.30pm.

Emergency vehicles on Banbury Road, Stratford, on Saturday evening.

The road was closed to traffic from just after the Tesco Express, with the collision having taken place near to the Rushbrook Road junction.

The road was expected to be closed for some time.