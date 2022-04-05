Ambulances and medical supplies for Ukraine after Warwickshire pupils raise £10,000

SCHOOL pupils raised more than £10,000 to buy two ambulances that will be filled with vital medical supplies and delivered to Ukraine.

Students on the walk to raise funds for Ukraine. (55902794)

The idea followed a conversation between James Barker, headmaster at Warwick School, and Andrew Velhosh, an educationalist from Ukraine, who is helping to co-ordinate medical aid to Ukraine.

Pupils at Warwick School and King’s High worked together to set up a JustGiving page, and organise a fundraising walk.

Student Joshua Turner said: “Our original aim was to raise £5,000 to purchase a second-hand ambulance. Such has been the generosity of pupils, staff, family and friends, we have now raised at least £10,000, which means we can go ahead and purchase a second ambulance.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

On Sunday, more than 30 pupils and staff from both schools walked over 20 miles to raise funds.